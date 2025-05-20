Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.68% to Rs 940.20 croreNet profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 41.72% to Rs 33.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 940.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 708.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.44% to Rs 144.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 3507.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2466.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales940.20708.62 33 3507.172466.03 42 OPM %7.656.45 -7.665.86 - PBDT61.5337.55 64 240.38120.45 100 PBT50.7931.79 60 210.39107.00 97 NP33.1223.37 42 144.6273.62 96
