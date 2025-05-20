Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 8.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 37.77 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser declined 8.57% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.50% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 150.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.7734.58 9 150.72140.11 8 OPM %9.248.50 -8.678.46 - PBDT3.232.72 19 11.2110.46 7 PBT2.272.18 4 8.287.97 4 NP3.203.50 -9 8.258.73 -5
