Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 5.56 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.564.97 12 OPM %9.716.64 -PBDT0.370.28 32 PBT0.290.27 7 NP0.280.27 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content