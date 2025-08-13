Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 94.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 9.17 croreNet profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics rose 94.89% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.1711.20 -18 OPM %-1.428.75 -PBDT9.044.58 97 PBT8.434.13 104 NP6.103.13 95
