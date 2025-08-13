Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.742.27 -23 OPM %41.9552.42 -PBDT0.330.33 0 PBT0.240.24 0 NP0.210.23 -9
