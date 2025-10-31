Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 6.76 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 244.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.765.68 19 OPM %13.912.46 -PBDT1.610.86 87 PBT1.170.35 234 NP0.860.25 244
