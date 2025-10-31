Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 244.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 244.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.765.68 19 OPM %13.912.46 -PBDT1.610.86 87 PBT1.170.35 234 NP0.860.25 244

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.89% in the September 2025 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 12.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 12.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon