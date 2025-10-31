Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 3554.44 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 8.36% to Rs 579.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 534.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 3554.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3234.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3554.443234.91 10 OPM %23.9223.73 -PBDT887.26812.98 9 PBT787.31725.10 9 NP579.23534.56 8

