L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.22% to Rs 2765.74 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 10.42% to Rs 163.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.22% to Rs 2765.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2107.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2765.742107.79 31 OPM %11.1910.88 -PBDT289.00244.80 18 PBT229.12199.97 15 NP163.85148.39 10
