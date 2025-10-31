Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.59% to Rs 298.74 croreNet profit of Nelcast declined 51.53% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 298.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 330.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales298.74330.42 -10 OPM %5.726.47 -PBDT12.9317.29 -25 PBT6.3611.19 -43 NP4.769.82 -52
