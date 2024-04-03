Sensex (    %)
                             
Oil and Gas shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 159.64 points or 0.57% at 28377.6 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.14%), Linde India Ltd (up 2.58%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.85%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.72%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.34%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.28%).
On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.74%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.49%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.12%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 263.03 or 0.36% at 73640.88.
The Nifty 50 index was down 75.7 points or 0.34% at 22377.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 254.99 points or 0.57% at 45278.05.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.44 points or 0.08% at 13733.78.
On BSE,2139 shares were trading in green, 876 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

