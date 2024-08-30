Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares rise

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 320.25 points or 0.97% at 33170.38 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.54%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.55%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.31%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.67%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.59%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.19%).
On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 71.68 or 0.13% at 55674.13.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.03 points or 0.31% at 16687.78.
The Nifty 50 index was up 72.65 points or 0.29% at 25224.6.

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease in July

GRSE partners with National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation

Patel Engineering to collaborate with RVNL on hydro and infra projects

Board Jai Corp approves share buyback up to Rs 117.77 cr

Board of Sammaan Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 30,000 cr via NCDs

The BSE Sensex index was up 302.09 points or 0.37% at 82436.7.
On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

