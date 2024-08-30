Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 320.25 points or 0.97% at 33170.38 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.54%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.55%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.31%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.67%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.59%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 71.68 or 0.13% at 55674.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.03 points or 0.31% at 16687.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.65 points or 0.29% at 25224.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 302.09 points or 0.37% at 82436.7.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News