Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 210.89 points or 0.89% at 23893.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.36%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.62%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.34%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.2%), turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.83 or 0.25% at 44440.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 3.74 points or 0.03% at 13711.19.

Also Read

Bratya Basu

Police record West Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

IIM Ranchi

Transforming Careers: IIM Ranchi's Knowledge Immersion Program Empowers PGDM Students at iFEEL Pune

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

NASA

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

bse

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 22,450; IT index slips 2%, Infy, TCS drag

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.9 points or 0.08% at 22481.

The BSE Sensex index was down 67.09 points or 0.09% at 74035.23.

On BSE,1884 shares were trading in green, 1203 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Market drift lower; breadth strong

Market drift lower; breadth strong

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon