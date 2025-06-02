Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India commences gas production from Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer

Oil India commences gas production from Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Oil India (OIL) has officially commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in the arid terrains of Western Rajasthan's Jaisalmer District w.e.f 1st June 2025.

OIL has set benchmark by achieving fast monetization from DSF III block by successfully drilling 3 MWP wells within the development period leading to supply of 67,200 SCMD gas to be further enhanced to production of 100MSCMD gas from the Bakhritibba Block in Jaisalmer district in Western Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vintage Coffee & Beverages forays into Liquid Coffee segment

Vintage Coffee & Beverages forays into Liquid Coffee segment

Logic School of Management launches CIAP Program in partnership with IAB, UK

Logic School of Management launches CIAP Program in partnership with IAB, UK

Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Board of Ujaas Energy allots 45.06 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Board of Ujaas Energy allots 45.06 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon