Oil India Ltd Surges 2.6%

Oil India Ltd has added 6.46% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd gained 2.6% today to trade at Rs 452.45. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.61% to quote at 26511.06. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.86% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 0.39% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 1.85 % over last one year compared to the 1.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has added 6.46% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16557 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 531 on 14 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 384.6 on 29 Aug 2025.

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