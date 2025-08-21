Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges up 0.13%

China benchmark edges up 0.13%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors awaited policy signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to speak on Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.13 percent to 3,771.10, hitting a new 10-year high amid easing trade tensions and fresh government moves to stabilize jobs and spending.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to 25,104.61 on disappointing corporate earnings and cellphone shipment reports. Baidu fell 2.6 percent after Q2 revenue missed expectations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

British pound rebounds from one-week low on upbeat UK PMI data; GBPINR edges higher

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers eases to 0.77% in Jul-25

Clean Science slips after broker error sparks abnormal trades; company issues clarification

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

