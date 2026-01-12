Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky ranks #4 among Top Trending World Whiskies for 2026

By Drinks International Report

Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky from Radico Khaitan, one of India's largest and most respected spirits companies, has been ranked #4 among the Top Trending World Whiskies for 2026, according to the Drinks International Report 2026. The acknowledgement places Rampur firmly among the world's most influential and in-demand whisky brands, highlighting its growing presence and acceptance across key international markets.

Widely regarded as a key industry benchmark, the Drinks International Report is closely followed by producers, distributors, and the global on-trade. The rankings are driven by insights from some of the world's most influential bars and serve as a reflection of which brands are shaping conversations, menus, and consumer choices across markets. Rampur's #4 position in the Top Trending World Whisky 2026 list marks an important moment, not just for the brand, but for Indian single malts gaining acceptance on the global stage.

