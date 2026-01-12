HSCC (India) signs MoU with Bharat Electronics
For collaboration in area of healthcare manufacturing and serviceHSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) has signed a strategic collaboration with Bharat Electronics (BEL) for healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem, including manufacturing & supply of medical devices, healthcare IT/digital solutions, consultancy, project execution, joint procurement, AMC & warranty support, and advisory services etc. The project-specific agreements to be executed separately.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST