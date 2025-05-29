Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.69% to Rs 65.68 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 95.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.69% to Rs 65.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.56% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.42% to Rs 282.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.6853.10 24 282.47189.05 49 OPM %2.793.11 -2.583.42 - PBDT0.650.70 -7 2.632.48 6 PBT0.430.41 5 1.771.32 34 NP0.390.20 95 1.300.79 65
