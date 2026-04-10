Tech Wrap April 10: Instagram comment, Voice Notes on X, One UI 8.5 beta

Instagram has rolled out a feature that allows users to edit their comments after posting, fixing a long-standing issue related to typos and rewording. The company said this update eliminates the need to delete and repost comments for small corrections, although it comes with a limited time window and certain restrictions. Instagram shared the update via its official account on X, noting that comments can be edited within 15 minutes of posting.

X has brought back Voice Notes in X Chat, restoring a feature that had been removed earlier. The update enables users to send audio messages in private chats instead of public posts, aligning the experience more closely with other messaging apps. This comes as X continues experimenting with standalone versions of its features, reflecting a broader shift in how the platform is developing its communication tools.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra camera specs revealed ahead of April 21 debut OPPO has revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming Find X9 Ultra, which is scheduled to launch globally on April 21. As per an X post from OPPO, the device will feature a 200MP Hasselblad main camera that “rivals a 1-inch sensor,” a 200MP Hasselblad 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto, a 50MP Hasselblad 10x optical telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the smartphone will include a 50MP front camera. Samsung has extended the rollout of its One UI 8.5 beta to a wider range of older Galaxy devices. The update is now available for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy A36 5G. It has been released in India, Korea, the UK, and the US. With this beta version, these devices gain features like AirDrop-style sharing through Quick Share and an updated Bixby assistant.

Google Search's AI Mode now helps you book restaurant reservations in India Google has started rolling out new capabilities to its AI Mode in Search in India that focus on helping users book restaurant reservations more easily. The feature allows users to search, compare and reserve tables through a single query instead of switching between multiple apps or websites. For this, Google has partnered with the likes of Swiggy, Zomato and EazyDiner. Meta Platforms has announced the expansion of Instagram’s updated Teen Accounts experience in India, introducing a revised 13+ content setting designed to show age-appropriate content by default. The company said users under 18 will automatically be placed in this setting and cannot opt out without parental approval.

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India on April 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed key details, including a 9,020 mAh battery. It has also revealed that the smartphone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be available via Flipkart. The device will come in two colour options: Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue.

Adobe has expanded support for its experimental camera app, Project Indigo, bringing it to select iPads and the newly launched iPhone 17e. According to its App Store listing, the update increases device compatibility and introduces new features aimed at improving how users capture and organise photos. The company said the app focuses on producing more natural-looking images using computational photography and AI, and continues to improve based on user feedback.

Samsung could hold its next foldable launch event on July 22, where it is expected to introduce a “Wide” foldable smartphone. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Korea Economic Times, the Galaxy Unpacked event may also see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The wider foldable device is likely being developed in response to Apple’s expected foldable phone, which is said to feature a broader display than current foldables.

YouTube has denied reports claiming it is testing 90-second unskippable ads for TV users. Earlier reports suggested such ads were being rolled out, but the company clarified in a reply on X user Dexerto’s post that it does not offer a 90-second non-skippable ad format and is not currently testing it. YouTube added that it is looking into the issue.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 11 series may feature a display upgrade, with reports suggesting it could use Samsung’s new M16 OLED panels. According to Android Authority, citing ETNews, the same panels are also expected to be used in Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, pointing to a broader shift in display technology across flagship devices.

The OnePlus Nord 6 delivers a well-rounded experience without overpromising. It offers dependable camera performance in good lighting, a smooth and comfortable display, and consistent performance in daily use. The design is simple and practical, while the battery life is reliable enough for most users. Overall, it’s a device that performs steadily without drawing too much attention.