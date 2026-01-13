Omaxe to invest Rs 500 cr in mixed-use project in Ludhiana
Omaxe has announced Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana, a modern mixed-use high-street destination aimed at redefining organised retail and luxury residences in the city. Strategically located in the heart of Ludhiana at Ghumar Mandi, one of the city's most well-known and established commercial and wedding shopping markets, the project is being developed as an integrated urban destination combining commercial and luxury residential components within a single, well-planned development. The land parcel has been secured through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and is being developed on a leasehold basis. Spread across approximately 5.25 acres with a total investment of Rs. 500 crore, Omaxe Chowk seeks to bring scale, structure, and contemporary planning to an already high-footfall market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST