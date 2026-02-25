Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Omnitech Engineering IPO subscribed 8%

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 15.63 lakh shares as against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

Omnitech Engineering received bids for 15,63,738 shares as against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (25 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026, and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 216 and 227 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 66 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both an offer for sale and a fresh issue of equity shares (of Rs 5 face value) worth aggregating to Rs 165 crore and Rs 418 crore, respectively. The entire portion of the offer for sale is by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

 

Of the net proceeds, the company proposed to utilize Rs 50 crore towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 233.558 crore towards setting up of two new manufacturing facilities at Village Chhapara (in Rajkot District) [with Rs 132.844 crore for facility 1 and Rs 100.714 crore for facility 2]; Rs 18.698 crore for funding towards capital expenditure requirements for purchase and installation of solar panels on the rooftop at, and purchase of new equipment/machinery for, the existing manufacturing facility at Village Chhapara; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Outstanding borrowings at the end of Sep 2025 stood at Rs 382.913 crore.

Omnitech Engineering (OEL), promoted by Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, is a key player in high-precision components and assemblies, serving global clients across energy, automation, and industrial equipment sectors. The company operates 3 strategically located facilities near Mundra Port, with exports contributing approximately 79% of revenue. As of September 2025, OELs order book stood at Rs 1,765 crore, representing 5x FY25 sales, highlighting robust demand and strong business momentum.

Ahead of the IPO of Omnitech Engineering on 24 February 2026, the company raised Rs 174.59 crore from anchor investors by allotting 76.91 lakh shares at Rs 227 each to 17 anchor investors.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.79 crore and sales of Rs 228.17 crore.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

