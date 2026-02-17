Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.65% in the December 2025 quarter

XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 88.56% to Rs 92.49 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 20.65% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.56% to Rs 92.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales92.4949.05 89 OPM %9.4616.07 -PBDT8.287.48 11 PBT6.665.48 22 NP2.923.68 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 34.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Associated Finman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Associated Finman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance