XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 20.65% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.56% to Rs 92.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

