Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 227.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 227.82% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.5814.982.052.0732.4510.0032.439.9731.939.74

