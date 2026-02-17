Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 227.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 16.58 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 227.82% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 16.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.5814.98 11 OPM %2.052.07 -PBDT32.4510.00 225 PBT32.439.97 225 NP31.939.74 228
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST