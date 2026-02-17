PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit declines 95.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 138.88 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive declined 95.68% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 138.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.138.88139.259.0310.058.7610.570.031.920.071.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News