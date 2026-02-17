Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 23.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 832.06 crore

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 902.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.832.06902.1810.1810.3677.6894.8865.1588.5248.0362.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News