Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit declines 23.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 832.06 croreNet profit of Titagarh Rail Systems declined 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 902.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales832.06902.18 -8 OPM %10.1810.36 -PBDT77.6894.88 -18 PBT65.1588.52 -26 NP48.0362.77 -23
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST