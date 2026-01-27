OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SBFC Finance Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and Avantel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2026.

SBFC Finance Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd and Avantel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2026.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd tumbled 18.35% to Rs 1169.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6142 shares in the past one month.

SBFC Finance Ltd lost 11.37% to Rs 90.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syngene International Ltd crashed 10.03% to Rs 488.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36060 shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd dropped 8.49% to Rs 437.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91637 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd pared 7.26% to Rs 126.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

