Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IFB Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2026.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Digicontent Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2026.

IFB Industries Ltd lost 16.54% to Rs 1128.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1332 shares in the past one month.

 

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 12.98% to Rs 164.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 221 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd tumbled 12.81% to Rs 27.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1442 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU trade deal: Exports to double; tariff reductions on 96% goods

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic eye treatment drug

China, Trade exports, Trade growth

German investment in China rises to four-year high amid US trade war

crude oil, oil

Offers of Venezuelan oil limited, most going to US, say Indian refiners

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seesaw in volatile trade; Metals shine; Media, auto drag; VIX up 6%

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd fell 11.64% to Rs 48.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 184 shares in the past one month.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd dropped 11.35% to Rs 109. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2043 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd counter

Sensex Nifty trade with minor cuts; auto shares decline

Sensex Nifty trade with minor cuts; auto shares decline

The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad

The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Castrol India signs MoU

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Castrol India signs MoU

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance