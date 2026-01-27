The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, in collaboration with HCLTech. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accelerate Western Union's transformation through advanced AI-led innovation, a platform operating model and engineering excellence, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Along with the Pune Tech Center, the GCC will serve as a global hub for technology, engineering and operations, driving next-generation payments infrastructure, enhancing digital consumer experiences and building world-class capabilities. The center will leverage HCLTech's AI powered solutions, including AI Force.

