The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, in collaboration with HCLTech. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accelerate Western Union's transformation through advanced AI-led innovation, a platform operating model and engineering excellence, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two companies.
Along with the Pune Tech Center, the GCC will serve as a global hub for technology, engineering and operations, driving next-generation payments infrastructure, enhancing digital consumer experiences and building world-class capabilities. The center will leverage HCLTech's AI powered solutions, including AI Force.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST