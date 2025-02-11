Business Standard

ONGC contracts bp to optimize oil recovery from Mumbai High field

ONGC contracts bp to optimize oil recovery from Mumbai High field

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and bp have signed a contract under which bp will serve as the Technical Services Provider (TSP) for the Mumbai High field, India's largest and most prolific offshore oil field.

ONGC will retain ownership and operational control of the field. Under the terms of the contract, bp will receive a fixed fee for a period of two years for its deployed personnel, followed by a service fee linked to incremental oil and gas production. bp will work in close collaboration with ONGC to stabilize the field's current production decline and restore it to a robust growth trajectory.

 

Leveraging its extensive experience in managing some of the world's largest oil fields, bp will optimize oil recovery at Mumbai High by conducting comprehensive reviews of subsurface models, implementing system optimizations, and enhancing reservoir management practices. This partnership is anticipated to significantly boost domestic oil and gas production, thereby increasing revenue for ONGC and benefiting the people of India, while also yielding higher service fee returns for bp.

bp will assemble a team of technical experts to commence work by March 2025. In support of this initiative, both companies have already established a Senior Management Team and a Joint Management Team to ensure seamless project execution.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

