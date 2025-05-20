Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 152.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 152.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 12.43% to Rs 137.57 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 152.07% to Rs 29.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 137.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.12% to Rs 57.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 486.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.57122.36 12 486.78420.72 16 OPM %11.1913.47 -12.5013.71 - PBDT38.5316.17 138 83.7357.57 45 PBT35.8516.97 111 74.1249.70 49 NP29.7711.81 152 57.4336.32 58

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

