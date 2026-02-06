OnMobile Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 135.69 croreNet profit of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 135.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales135.69164.01 -17 OPM %4.136.10 -PBDT13.759.87 39 PBT4.911.64 199 NP3.58-5.09 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:15 AM IST