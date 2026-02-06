SKF India consolidated net profit declines 43.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 54.09% to Rs 576.64 croreNet profit of SKF India declined 43.38% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.09% to Rs 576.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1256.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales576.641256.10 -54 OPM %14.299.64 -PBDT112.74168.44 -33 PBT96.45147.06 -34 NP62.00109.50 -43
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:15 AM IST