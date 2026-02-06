SKF India consolidated net profit declines 43.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.09% to Rs 576.64 crore

Net profit of SKF India declined 43.38% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.09% to Rs 576.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1256.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.576.641256.1014.299.64112.74168.4496.45147.0662.00109.50

