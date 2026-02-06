Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 1116.20 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 6.06% to Rs 124.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 1116.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1144.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1116.201144.2012.7014.50152.30175.10127.10152.60124.30117.20

