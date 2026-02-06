Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 20.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 960.43 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 20.12% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 960.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 865.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales960.43865.44 11 OPM %11.9115.54 -PBDT122.97131.54 -7 PBT89.32119.47 -25 NP84.21105.42 -20

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

