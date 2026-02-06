Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 20.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 960.43 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 20.12% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 960.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 865.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.960.43865.4411.9115.54122.97131.5489.32119.4784.21105.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News