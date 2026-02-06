Astral standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 1381.60 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 0.71% to Rs 126.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 1381.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1270.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1381.601270.5017.3817.46243.60219.20186.50169.40126.80125.90

