Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 3.64%

Onward Technologies Ltd Surges 3.64%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.24% rise in the SENSEX

Onward Technologies Ltd gained 3.64% today to trade at Rs 290.05. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.8% to quote at 42588.07. The index is down 1.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd increased 3.47% and Genesys International Corporation Ltd added 2.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 10.42 % over last one year compared to the 8.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Onward Technologies Ltd has lost 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.71% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 819 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9418 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 589.35 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250 on 28 Jan 2025.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

