OPG Power Generation Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 40.85% to Rs 296.99 crore

Net profit of OPG Power Generation Pvt declined 90.94% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.85% to Rs 296.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 502.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales296.99502.06 -41 OPM %8.9212.78 -PBDT23.2254.49 -57 PBT8.6933.82 -74 NP2.5327.91 -91

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

