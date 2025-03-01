Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Feb auto sales jump 15%

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2025 stood at 83702 vehicles, a growth of 15%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50420 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 19% and overall, 52386 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23826.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio.

 

Feb-25

Feb-24

Growth

Passenger vehicle sales 50,420 42,401 19%Commercial vehicle & 3-wheeler sales 30,221 28,983 4%Total domestic sales 80,641 71,384 13%Exports 3,061 1,539 99%Total sales 83,702 72,923 15%

RailTel Corp bags orders worth Rs 63.55 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

Escorts Kubota records 11% growth in tractors sales in Feb'25

Adani Green Energy commissions solar power project of 83 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Larsen & Toubro update on composite scheme of amalgamation

Hyundai Motor India sells 58,727 units in Feb'25

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

