Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 9257, down 2.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.59% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 27.61% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9257, down 2.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has added around 2.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.9, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9282.5, down 2.39% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 1.59% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 27.61% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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