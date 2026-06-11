Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395.4, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 27.61% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395.4, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 23252.15. The Sensex is at 74103.12, up 0.16%.Coforge Ltd has gained around 5.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.9, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1397.9, down 0.51% on the day. Coforge Ltd tumbled 21.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.57% slide in NIFTY and a 27.61% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 39.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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