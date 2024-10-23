Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 125.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.00% to Rs 40.42 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart rose 125.94% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.00% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.4228.07 44 OPM %30.3319.74 -PBDT10.084.91 105 PBT9.794.62 112 NP7.233.20 126
