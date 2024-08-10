Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 21.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 49.28 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports declined 21.04% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 49.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.2854.93 -10 OPM %30.2634.15 -PBDT15.9319.24 -17 PBT12.3915.59 -21 NP9.2311.69 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content