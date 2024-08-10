Concord Drugs consolidated net profit declines 93.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 11.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Concord Drugs declined 93.88% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.698.987.1016.260.381.020.040.640.030.49