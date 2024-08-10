Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.64% to Rs 13.06 croreNet profit of Kanco Tea & Industries declined 56.25% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.64% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.0622.77 -43 OPM %14.7012.12 -PBDT1.662.98 -44 PBT1.012.30 -56 NP0.982.24 -56
