RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.45 crore

RKD Agri & Retail reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.