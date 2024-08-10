RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.45 croreRKD Agri & Retail reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.54 -17 OPM %01.85 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
