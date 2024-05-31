Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 452.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.69% to Rs 30.19 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 101.95% to Rs 30.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 142.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 452.28% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.69% to Rs 30.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.30.1916.99142.92143.72-31.17-70.92-22.31-22.98-1.75-9.82-10.36-19.18-4.40-11.94-18.27-27.0913.312.4130.0114.86