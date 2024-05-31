Business Standard
Shree Ram Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Shree Ram Proteins reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.92% to Rs 14.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales024.30 -100 14.77162.68 -91 OPM %08.93 --55.526.46 - PBDT-3.281.14 PL -9.296.28 PL PBT-3.490.89 PL -10.115.29 PL NP-3.320.92 PL -9.583.85 PL
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

