Business Standard
Sikko Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 102.41% to Rs 14.27 crore
Net profit of Sikko Industries reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.41% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.48% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.277.05 102 61.2949.67 23 OPM %-9.670 -6.729.72 - PBDT1.71-0.13 LP 6.784.64 46 PBT1.41-0.23 LP 6.064.05 50 NP0.65-0.41 LP 4.062.89 40
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

