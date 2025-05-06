Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Bell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Intense Technologies Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd and Sandesh Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2025.

Orient Bell Ltd spiked 14.85% to Rs 263 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1175 shares in the past one month.

 

Intense Technologies Ltd surged 7.75% to Rs 98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1523 shares in the past one month.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd soared 7.40% to Rs 760.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3164 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd gained 6.78% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6700 shares in the past one month.

Sandesh Ltd rose 6.73% to Rs 1198. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 119 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

