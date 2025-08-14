BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.15% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.15% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.461.32 -65 OPM %60.8721.97 -PBDT0.270.27 0 PBT0.260.26 0 NP0.240.21 14
